Sunak sees a colossal drop in his favourability ratings

Now at lowest level since becoming Chancellor

The figures from Ipsos-MORI are really quite dramatic. These are Favourable: 26% (-10 from March) Unfavourable: 44% (+11) Net: -18.

Undoubtedly he has had a very bad couple of weeks since his Spring Statement and it is hard to see how he recovers. His position is not helped by his billionaire wife’s Russian links.

Quite whether the once superstar of Tory politics is going to recover from this is hard to say. Could it be that Johnson decides to replace his Chancellor?

It is a 40% chance on Smarkets that he’ll be replaced during 2022. That looks like a good bet.

Mike Smithson