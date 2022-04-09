If the polls are right Macron is heading for victory

But could a low turnout change that?

After what can only be described as a lackluster Presidential campaign France goes to the polls tomorrow with predictions of a very low turnout. In that situation, we could just be in for a shock.

Tomorrow decides which two of the 12 contenders go through to the final runoff two weeks on Sunday.

One poll last week found 54% of people said they felt it hadn’t really started.

A factor here is that right from the start the top two in the first round have been seen as Macron and Le Pen with quite a big margin over the next in line. It is seen as a foregone conclusion which is the exact opposite of a turnout driver.

Could we just have a shock result?

We should know about 8pm tomorrow night.

Mike Smithson