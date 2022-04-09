If the polls are right Macron is heading for victory
But could a low turnout change that?
After what can only be described as a lackluster Presidential campaign France goes to the polls tomorrow with predictions of a very low turnout. In that situation, we could just be in for a shock.
Tomorrow decides which two of the 12 contenders go through to the final runoff two weeks on Sunday.
One poll last week found 54% of people said they felt it hadn’t really started.
A factor here is that right from the start the top two in the first round have been seen as Macron and Le Pen with quite a big margin over the next in line. It is seen as a foregone conclusion which is the exact opposite of a turnout driver.
Could we just have a shock result?
We should know about 8pm tomorrow night.