The collapse of Sunak as seen through the eyes of punters

It comes as something as a shock to look back to January when Chancellor Sunak’s “Number 10” chances were riding high and he was approaching evens in the Next PM betting.

Since then it has been almost all downhill and he is currently rated as an 11% chance by the betting markets. Even that appears to be far too high. Now the speculation is growing about whether he can hang on to the Chancellor’s job.

His Spring Statement only a few weeks ago looks like a massive error of judgment and now the focus is on him and his wife.

Tonight we have the Opinium approval ratings which he used to totally dominate and it is hard to see him not being in deeper negative territory.

Also tonight we have the Sunday papers and I wonder if there are any more damaging revelations in the pipeline.

Mike Smithson