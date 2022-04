%

Emmanuel MACRON

28,1

Marine LE PEN

23,3

Jean-Luc MELENCHON

20,1

Eric ZEMMOUR

7,2

Valérie PECRESSE

5,0

Yannick JADOT

4,4

Jean LASSALLE

3,3

Fabien ROUSSEL

2,7

Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN

2,3

Anne HIDALGO

2,1

Nathalie ARTHAUD

0,8

Philippe POUTOU

0,7 — Ben Page (@benatipsos) April 10, 2022

So as predicted its Macron v Le Pen yet again after Macron wins by a slightly bigger margin than expected

We now move to the final runoff two weeks on from today.

My big longshot bet for the final two, Melenchon, got pretty close but not quite enough. My guess is that the lion’s share of his supporters will back the incumbent in the next round.

Mike Smithson