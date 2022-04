The French election rather overshadowed the latest Political Pulse from Ipsos (now without the MORI tag) and above are its latest favourability ratings. This is how Sunak’s have moved over the past year.

Essentially Sunak has now moved to the same sort of favorability ratings that other leading Conservatives have been getting. One thing is for sure – the Rishi exceptionalism of earlier in the year has come to an end.

Mike Smithson