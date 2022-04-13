Sunak’s favourability drops a colossal 26% in a month

Savanta’s poll was BEFORE the lockdown fines

A giant 26 percentage point drop in net favourability for Rishi Sunak makes him less favourable than Boris Johnson, according to the latest April edition of Savanta ComRes’ political tracker.

The public reaction to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement and controversies over his wife’s non-domicile tax status will contribute to the plummeting ratings, although fieldwork for this latest poll concluded before news broke about the Chancellor, and the Prime Minister, being issued with Fixed Penalty Notices in regards to Partygate.

Previously, the Chancellor had never had a negative net favourability rating in a Savanta ComRes poll, and had once benefitted from a positive rating as high as +30 (July & September 2020).

By contrast, the Prime Minister’s favourability rating has increased for the third successive month, closer now to his pre-Partygate score of -14. The impact of being issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice, however, remains to be seen.

Mike Smithson