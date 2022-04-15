Barely a third of voters back the Rwanda immigration plan

I am convinced that the “process illegal immigrants in Rwanda” plan is not a serious policy but Johnson throwing a dead cat onto the table in order to get the subject off his party gate fines.

What is interesting is while there is great concern about illegal immigration this plan does not get that much support with most voters who have a view opposing the idea.

A problem, of course, is that Rwanda itself has been the scene of some of the worst genocide since WW2. The message that sends is not good.

If ministers try to go ahead this side of the general election you can see all sorts of legal challenges. That a quarter of CON voters are opposed should be a concern.

Mike Smithson