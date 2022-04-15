Worrying by-election pointers for Tories ahead of May 5th

Heybridge West (Maldon) council by-election result:



LDEM: 44.8% (+44.8)

CON: 18.4% (-21.2)

IND (Burwood): 16.0% (+16.0)

IND (Perry): 12.4% (+12.4)

LAB: 8.4% (+8.4)



No other Ind(s) (-60.4) as prev.



Votes cast: 581



Liberal Democrat GAIN from Independent. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 14, 2022

West Auckland (Durham) council by-election result:



LAB: 56.3% (+12.2)

CON: 32.6% (-10.2)

IND: 11.0% (+11.0)



No other Ind (-13.0) as prev.



Votes cast: 1,697



Labour GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 14, 2022

Bisley and West End (Surrey Heath) council by-election result:



LDEM: 66.0% (+48.8)

CON: 34.0% (-0.8)



No Ind (-31.8), UKIP (-9.3) and Lab (-6.9) as prev.



Votes cast: 1,948



Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 14, 2022

Brockworth East (Tewkesbury) council by-election result:



IND: 69.5% (+69.5)

CON: 15.3% (-0.9)

LDEM: 15.3% (+2.5)



No other Ind(s) (-65.9) and Lab (-5.1) as prev.



Votes cast: 498



Independent GAIN from Independent. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 14, 2022

What we know from past experience is that local by-elections in the run-up to the main May local elections can give a reasonably good indicator about what might happen

If this is indeed the case on May 5th then the results overnight were particularly worrying for the Tories who saw losses to LAB, the LDs and IND.

One of the things that makes local elections so challenging is that turnouts are low and local party machines that can get energise activists are able to see a good return. The impression at the moment is that the Tories are struggling to get supporters out on the streets delivering and knocking on doors.

A really bad set of results on May 5th could add to the pressure on Johnson.

Mike Smithson