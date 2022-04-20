CON MPs would be making a mistake blocking a Johnson inquiry

Their vote could be career-defining

Just imagine you are running a LAB/LD/SNP campaign in a marginal constituency where you think there is a chance at the next general election. In the current context there could be nothing better for the incumbent CON MP to vote to block the inquiry into the PM’s consistent failure to be honest.

If Tory MPs follow their leader and seek to scupper the move then they too will be tarred by Johnson’s behaviour and that is something that won’t go away.

No doubt Team Johnson will be putting a huge amount of pressure on but which way they go will be a defining issue and being on the wrong side will have consequences.

Undoubtedly at the last election Johnson was a vote winner who was helped enormously by the then LAB leader who was exactly the opposite. Since then there has been a huge change in opinion as we have seen in poll after poll. From a 12% GB vote lead at GE2019 the Tories are now facing the prospect of double-digit LAB leads. This is not helped by the way a large slice of the Green votes folds into the LAB one at General Elections.

Mike Smithson

