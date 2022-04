The Smarkets betting exchange is staging an event next Wednesday, April 27th, on this year’s local elections. These take place a fortnight today on May 5th. The venue will be at the Smarkets offices in London where last month PB held its 18th birthday party.

If PBers would like to attend please drop an email to politics@smarkets.com.

I hope to be there provided I’ve recovered OK from COVID.

Mike Smithson

Given the increasing political imp