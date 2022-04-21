The UK political drama that’s topping the Netflix ratings
As I reported a couple of days ago I am self-isolating because I have contracted COVID. As a result I am watching a lot of TV and the one fortunate thing about this has been the timing which coincides with the launch of the Netflix series “Anatomy of a Scandal” based on Sarah Vaughan’s novel.
This is a courtroom drama where the defendant is an MP and minister (I assume Tory) who is accused of a rape in a lift in the House of Commons. The big question is whether the victim, a researcher, gave consent.
I read the book on holiday a couple of years and the Netflix series, from what I have seen so far, does it justice.
An underlying theme is the power and influence of those who went to a certain school (no need to state which ONE!) and then Oxford and in certain shots the Prime Minister portrayed bears some resemblance to Cameron. There is also a fictional version of the Bullingdon Club called “The Libertines” and we see enough of their antics.
Well worth taking the time to watch even if you don’t have COVID!