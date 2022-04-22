Macron set to win on Sunday

The final polls look clear

We have not covered much the final round of voting in the French presidential election which takes place on Sunday. The reason is Macron’s victory looks very assured and this is reflected in the final polls which by French law were published late last night.

As can be seen Ipsos has Le Pen 15% behind which is by far the worst survey for her. The best for the far right challenger has her just 6% behind.

What is clear is that the margin of victory for the incumbent is going to be much down on 2017.

From a political betting standpoint, this has been a fairly boring contest. Once she got enough nominations Le Pen was always going to make the final two but there has been nothing to suggest she could do any better.

Mike Smithson