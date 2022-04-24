Hooray, we can all remain Francophiles for the next 5 years at least Hooray, we can all remain Francophiles for the next 5 years at least 24/4/2022 TSE Comments 0 Comment Emmanuel Macron will become the first French president in 20 years to win a second term after an official vote projection suggested he has seen off the challenge from Marine Le Pen https://t.co/cqrypIRUSI— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 24, 2022 Félicitations à @EmmanuelMacron pour votre réélection à la Présidence de la République Française. La France est l’un de nos alliés les plus proches et les plus importants. Je suis heureux de continuer à travailler ensemble sur les sujets-clés pour nos deux pays et pour le monde.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022 And from 2017. Marine Le Pen will be French president by 2022. pic.twitter.com/Q1OgTIm34t— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 7, 2017 TSE