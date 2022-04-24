Time to over analyse things

France, presidential run-off election today:



Turnout at 12:00 CEST



…

2007: 26.2%

2007: 34.1%

2012: 30.7%

2017: 28.2%

2022: 26.4% (-1.8)



Source: Ministry of the Interior



More: https://t.co/oL97q6lO3I pic.twitter.com/OoXUXuEZqT — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) April 24, 2022

France, Presidential election run-off today:



Italian pollster Bidimedia reports that, where liberal incumbent Emmanuel Macron (EC-RE) performed strongly in the first round, today's second-round noon turnout increased disproportionately. #presidentielles2022 #Presidentielles — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) April 24, 2022

I feel like I’m like somebody who spends their life poring over unweighted Scottish subsamples by looking at these early voting figures in France but I’m sticking with my long standing betting position of Macron to crush Marine Le Pen.

There is a further update at 4pm UK time but I’m going to be at the cathedral of football that is Anfield hoping to see Liverpool continue their quest to complete the tetralogy this season and if Everton play ball an unlikely pentalogy.

TSE