Time to over analyse things
I feel like I’m like somebody who spends their life poring over unweighted Scottish subsamples by looking at these early voting figures in France but I’m sticking with my long standing betting position of Macron to crush Marine Le Pen.
There is a further update at 4pm UK time but I’m going to be at the cathedral of football that is Anfield hoping to see Liverpool continue their quest to complete the tetralogy this season and if Everton play ball an unlikely pentalogy.
TSE