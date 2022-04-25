ITV News: “46 CON MPs might have sent confidence vote letters”

I think that we are going to get quite a lot of reports like this until it actually happens and a serious move to oust Johnson is taking place.

The political future of the man whose government apparently partied its way through lockdown continues to dominate politics at Westminster and inevitably there are going to be strong rumours about how close those CON MPs opposed to their leader are in setting off a process that could end his three-year premiership.

The process which I am sure we are all familiar with now Is that a confidence vote amongst the Conservative parliamentary party is triggered when the chairman of the 1922 committee receives 54 separate requests in writing.

The ITV report notes:

Reports claims as many as 46 Tories may have submitted letters, however that cannot be confirmed as committee chairman Sir Graham Brady is bound to keep the figure confidential.

Punters however are not convinced. The latest betting price on a 2022 exit is 46%.

Mike Smithson