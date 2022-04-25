Wallace and Truss top the latest CONHome ratings

With just the possibility of a CON leadership contest being held in the next few weeks or months, ConHome has published its latest cabinet ranking based on the views of CON members who follow the site. Another new name near the top is Zahawi who I’ve got a small next leader bet at very long odds.

A big mover is, of course, Sunak who now has negative ratings.

Three of those rated in the betting to succeed the lockdown bandit are not included in the list above because they are not cabinet minsters.

But as yet there is no vacancy.

Mike Smithson