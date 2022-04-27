Ipsos: 57% say MPs should be able to accuse each other of lying

One of the things that has come to a head during the current parliament is the rule that MPs are not allowed to call each other liars in the House of Commons. This has been driven largely by what his opponents see as the prime minister’s approach to the truth.

It used to be an almost central feature of the Commons that if a minister knowingly lied to the house then he/she would resign. That seems to have gone by the wayside and that is the perception amongst voters.

This from YouGov on whether Johnson told the truth about “partygate” is just some of the latest polling on how Johnson’s approach to the truth is regarded by voters.

Mike Smithson