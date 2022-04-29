Can Parish tough out watching porn in the Commons?

Or is resignation inevitable?

After all the speculation over the past few days we now know that the CON MP caught watching porn while in the Commons Chamber was Neil Parish – member for Tiverton and Honiton since GE2010.

The big question is can he survive as MP? He’s already lost the Tory whip and the next few days we’ll see whether he can hold on. I make it about a 50-50 chance.

In normal work situations being caught watching porn while at your workplace is very likely to lead to dismissal – but being an MP is not like a normal work situation.

I hope one of the betting exchanges puts a market up – I think I’d bet on him going. He’s not helped by the timing – just six days before the May 5th election

Mike Smithson