The LDs would fancy their chances if Parish resigns
In N Shropshire the yellows started 53% behind
Until the coalition after GE2010 the LDs generally had a good record in this seat and if there is a by-election Davey’s party would fancy its chances. When they are in with a shout they are able to put together big effective campaigns like we saw in N Shropshire and Chesham & Amersham last year.
No other party in recent times has been able to run a by-election ground game as effectively and successfully.
Contrast that with main opposition party, LAB, which has not been able to make a gain in a Westminster by-election since Corby in 2012. Even in this parliament, it is showing a net loss following Hartlepool.