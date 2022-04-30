The LDs would fancy their chances if Parish resigns

Sky News understands Neil Parish is now likely to quit within hours after massive pressure from friends on him to step down



The Tory “porn MP” has been told by allies his position untenable because of the way he kept quiet and allowed speculation form about Tory colleagues. — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) April 30, 2022

A possible by-election in Tiverton & Honiton? pic.twitter.com/lAlj1b2vns — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 29, 2022

In N Shropshire the yellows started 53% behind

Until the coalition after GE2010 the LDs generally had a good record in this seat and if there is a by-election Davey’s party would fancy its chances. When they are in with a shout they are able to put together big effective campaigns like we saw in N Shropshire and Chesham & Amersham last year.

No other party in recent times has been able to run a by-election ground game as effectively and successfully.

Contrast that with main opposition party, LAB, which has not been able to make a gain in a Westminster by-election since Corby in 2012. Even in this parliament, it is showing a net loss following Hartlepool.

Mike Smithson