If punters are right CON set to lose both upcoming by-elections



Smarkets

Above are the latest betting odds from the Smarkets exchange on the two outstanding by-elections both of which were Tory held at the last election.

If LAB do do it in Wakefield it will end a by-election gain famine for the party which has continued since they took Corby from the Tories in 2012.

I am less sure of Tiverton & Honiton because the period of LD strength in SW England really came to an end at GE2015. They are likely to throw everything at it.

A lot in each case for each party is on the choice of candidates. This can have a huge impact. My guess is that both constituencies will return female MPs.

Mike Smithson