What’s this chart going to look like on Friday?

Smarkets betting exchange market

Thursday’s elections take place against a huge amount of speculation about the future of the man who won the 2019 general election for the Tories.

After partygate and other issues that have raised questions over Johnson he badly needs the Tories to do better than expectations in the elections.

My view is the big problem for the Tories is not leadership but the growing evidence that people are getting poorer at a time when the new higher NI tax levels have been increased. That more than anything will impact on the results.

Johnson has been very forthright in his opposition to the notion of a windfall tax on energy companies like BP what have seen profits soar as a result of rising energy costs. That might prove to have been a mistake.

Mike Smithson