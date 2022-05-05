The election day betting moves to a 2022 Johnson exit

Above s the latest betting chart on the year of Johnson’s exit. As can be seen the prices have drifted a touch during polling day and now 2022 is just favourite.

The Tories are saying they expect losses of 500+ seats which just seems like expectation management. The two things to look for overnight are the National Vote Share projection and whether vulnerable Tory-led councils do in fact change.

Remember a large number of councils are holding their counts tomorrow although most London boroughs are doing it overnight.

Mike Smithson