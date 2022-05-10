Potty punters continue to make Burnham favourite to succeed Starmer

Leader candidates have to be MPs

I have made this point repeatedly before but nothing drives me mad more at the moment than those who are betting on Andy Burnham as the successor to Keir Starmer.

Burnham is of course the mayor of Greater Manchester and the only way he could be nominated for the Labour leadership is if he became an MP by the time of the next leadership election.

Assuming SKS does go some friendly Labour MP might decide to resign and leave his seat hoping that Burnham will get selected to be the candidate. Then there will have to be the party’s standard process for the by-election which Burnham will then have to win..

This is all too remote for me and let’s remember there are a whole host of current Labour MPs you can name who could beat Burnham who has failed twice in the past to get the leadership.

Mike Smithson