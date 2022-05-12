Putting two fingers up to Biden on Ulster is a big gamble

One thing that I don’t think Johnson and team don’t fully appreciate is the big role Joe Biden and other US politicians played in the Anglo-Iriish agreement in the late 1990s which just about stopped decades of the “troubles” in Ireland. It all might seem a long time ago.

The changes announced this afternoon have the UK breaking the international treaty which brought sought to bring peace to Ireland.

The UK will have few friends in taking this action. Biden has been flagging for days his opposition to any move and alienating our closest ally doesn’t seem smart.

All this comes down to the fact that implementing Brexit was always going to be very difficult given that the Republic remains part of the EU and has no intention of changing.

I just wonder whether Johnson is trying to create a fuss in order to divert attention from his own troubles with the law.

Mike Smithson