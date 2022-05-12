The Ashfield MP’s comments on the poor will be remembered

This was a CON GE2019 gain on 39% of the vote

Anderson’s comment in the Commons on the cookery skills of poor people are getting a lot of negative coverage in the media and I really wonder if he will later see this as a gaffe that cost him his political career.

His observations to fellow MPs are surely going to be used against him in what had traditionally been a tight LAB-CON marginal. At GE2017 the LAB majority was reduced to 441. Last time he only won because the Ashfield Independents split the LAB vote.

Making what can be portrayed as patronising comments on the “poor” is not very smart.

Mike Smithson