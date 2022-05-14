Opinium polling on Partygate v Beergate – Opinium polling on Partygate v Beergate – 14/5/2022 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment Beergate seems to have given some a reason to like Starmer:> 1in4 have a more favourable view of Keir Starmer due to the way he has responded to the accusations of rule breaking.> A third have a more negative view of Boris Johnson due to his response to Partygate. pic.twitter.com/t0fNnsJr7A— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) May 14, 2022 On Partygate vs Beergate:> 9 in 10 think the PM broke lockdown rules, including 63% who think he did so internationally.> While 3 in 5 think Starmer broke the rules, only 30% think he did so internationally.> Only 10% of the public intentionally broke the rules pic.twitter.com/K6pRHzMJ2n— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) May 14, 2022 This week’s @OpiniumResearch @ObserverUK poll shows Labour’s lead edging up slightly from 2 points to 3.Con 34% (n/c)Lab 37% (+1)Lib Dem 12% (+2)Green 7% (-1) pic.twitter.com/HuOQeMYtK1— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) May 14, 2022