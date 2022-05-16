Punters give Biden just a 30% chance of being the WH2024 nominee

Although it is less than 2 years since the last White House Race the betting markets on who will be the parties’ nominees and who will win in 2024 are very active. The big question is whether the incumbent, Joe Biden who will be 80 shortly after November’s midterms, is going to run again. A problem for him is that once has said that he is standing aside he becomes a lame duck.

I take the view that at some stage between this November’s elections and next Spring Biden will make it clear that he will not be running again which will open the race up to other prominent Democratic figures especially those who are in his administration. Until Biden makes known his intentions then figures like Warren and Buttigieg are going to have to remain quiet.

Of course this is all set against the background of Trump apparently gathering support with some polling that suggests that he would win the White House again if he stood.

I have always liked Pete Buttigieg who is currently Transport Secretary.

Mike Smithson