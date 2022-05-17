The sex cases’ by-elections are to be held on June 23rd

Smarkets

It’s a 66% betting chance that the Tories will lose both

Given the extraordinary level of resources that parties put into key by-elections, I am a bit surprised that the Tories have chosen to hold them on the same day – Thursday, June 23rd. Maybe the view is having two lots of bad news at the same time might be more easily forgotten.

If the betting markets have this right then there’s a strong odds-on chance that both will be Tory losses which would reduce the Tory Commons majority by four.

There is already speculation that probable losses would add to the pressure on Johnson and might just be the trigger that causes a confidence ballot.

We do know that LAB is having problems with its local party over candidate selection in Wakefield whereas the LD contender for Tiverton was chosen at the weekend and is already pounding the streets.

These are the results from the general election.

Mike Smithson