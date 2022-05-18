Even the oldies are now giving Johnson negative ratings

One of the features of Boris Johnson’s approval ratings over the last few months is that however bad it has got with younger voters he has been in positive territory amongst the oldies. That has now come to an end.

The above chart is based on the latest Redfield & Wilton polling where the fieldwork took place in Monday – so it is totally up to date.

As can be seen it is the middle-aged who are most disapproving of the current resident of Number 10 but notice now the 55-64 age group and over 65s. Until not so long ago they more than any segment of voters have remained loyal to the PM.

It is some comfort to Johnson that when it comes to voting intention the 65+ group is still very much pro-Tory giving a current split of CON 53% LAB 26%. But the gap here is getting narrower.

Mike Smithson