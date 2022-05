But was that 1% lead poll an outlier?

We have had a spate of polling in the past few days the most marked one has been YouGov’s 8% LAB lead which had CON just 1% behind after the local elections.

The LDs now are doing very much better than they were a few months back when getting into double figures was a rare event.

The most consistent numbers have been for the Tories in the low 30s. YouGov’s 31% share today is down 14 points on the general election.

Mike Smithson