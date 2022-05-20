Voting intention – the educational divide

As far as I can see Ipsos is the only pollster that screens its samples by educational attainment and I have been meaning to produce a chart like this for months. This is based on yesterday’s poll.

It is repeatedly said education is a big factor and with some focus on the proportion of graduates in each constituency.

Tiverton and Honiton has only about the average proportion of graduates but has a much greater proportion in the “other qualifications” category.

Wakefield has about the same percentage of graduates, 25%, but a largish other qualifications group but not as high as Honiton.

Mike Smithson