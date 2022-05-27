If Johnson`s ousted the by-elections could be CON holds

I have just been rethinking my betting on the June 23rd by-elections because there must be a possibility now that Johnson isn’t going to survive. Without him at the helm then the whole Tory proposition will be different and we cannot rule out a boost for the party in the polls.

Those of us old enough to remember the end of Tony Blair as Labour leader in 2007 will recall how the party’s position was transformed for a few months when Gordon Brown took over. Could the same happen with Johnson gone? In my view he’s a bigger negative for the Tories now than Blair was for LAB in June 2007.

I just wonder as well if there is a change of Tory leadership whether the newcomer might take a gamble on an early General Election to maximise his or her position.

If Johnson doesn’t survive then so much changes. We’ll get a clearer idea after MPs have returned from the constituencies.

Mike Smithson