Opinium: Voters say Johnson should quit and go NOW

The polling should add to the pressure on Number 10

The latest fortnightly Opinium poll is out and the message from those sampled is clear – they want the PM out and they want him to go straight away.

The voting numbers are relatively unchanged – LAB: 36% (-1) CON: 33% (-1) LDM: 11% (-1) GRN: 8% (+1) SNP: 4% (=).

The firm’s approval ratings have

Johnson net MINUS 29% Starmer net MINUS 6% So the LAB leader is 23 points ahead.

To put this into context in the final poll from the firm before GE2019 Corbyn was on a net minus 30%. So Johnson is doing just 1% better.

Mike Smithson