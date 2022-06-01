Hunt takes clear lead in the next CON leader betting

With just a possibility that we might soon be seeing a Conservative leadership contest the former Health Secretary and the one who made the final two last time, Jeremy Hunt, is now the clear favourite.

Last time he was in the runoff with the membership and did a fair bit better than most people expected.

Under the Tory rules contenders go through a series of ballots with MPs to decide which two names should go forward to the membership.

He does have substantial cabinet experience and the HealthSec brief is often a very tricky job for Tories. He also appears to want the job and would run the leadership in a very different manner to Johnson. He comes over as being a safe pair of hands which after the Johnson years might be very good positioning.

As yet there is no vacancy and my guess is that nothing will happen until after the June 23rd by-elections.

Mike Smithson