CON leadership contender Liz Truss on the monarchy in 1994

Liz Truss opposes the monarchy at the 1994 Lib Dem conference. pic.twitter.com/i68cqNmdwA — Graham Mosley ?? (@Mosley6Graham) September 27, 2021

With the possibility of a Conservative leadership contest in the next few weeks I thought it might be useful to look at the likely contenders.

And as we are celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee let’s start with the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who in her earlier career was strongly opposed to the monarchy and at the LD conference in 1994 moved a resolution calling for its abolition.

Clearly, she has switched parties since and her views on the monarchy are not the same.

Mike Smithson