Penny Mordaunt: Now 2nd favourite for the CON leadership

One of the big developments in the next CON leader betting that PB hasn’t really covered has been the rise and rise of ex-Royal Navy reservist Penny Mordaunt. She’s now the 13% second favourite and appears highly credible.

She served in TMay’s cabinet in 2019 International Development Secretary and then Defence Secretary and is an inpressive Commons and TV performer.

At some stage Johnson is going to fall and it is currently looking as though the final two the next CON leadership elections will be Mordaunt and Hunt. I got on her at 31/1- that’s now tightened to 7/1

On Monday she refused to be drawn when asked whether she was backing Johnson in the confidence vote.

Mike Smithson