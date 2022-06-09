2 weeks to go till the by-elections and more want BoJo OUT

Smarkets Betting odds at 1456 June 9th

A growing %age wants him to quit

While we are talking about YouGov the firm’s latest “Should BoJo” resign polling looks increasingly difficult for the current incumbent at Number 10 and these changes since last month are bigger than the margin of error.

Clearly he is having a rough time and I am far from sure that he actually realises how bad his lockdown behaviour appears in the eyes of the vast majority of the population who followed the strict COVID rules. He uses the word “apologise” a lot but never gives the impression that he is really contrite.

The next big political hurdles for him to surmount are the Tory defences in the June 23rd by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton. As can be seen punters are convinced that both will be lost – which would reduce the Tory majority by 4.

I’m told by campaigners on the ground in T&H that Johnson is a big issue for many voters.

Mike Smithson