The GE2017 BBC leaders debate that TMay dodged

The event behind the polling suppression row?

There has been a lot of coverage in the past day also about out a YouGov poll that was said to have been carried out after the BBC leaders debate at the 2017 general election.

The screenshot above shows the participants who were the leaders of the Plaid Cymru, the SNP, the Green Party, LAB, and the LDs. TMay refused to participate and she sent Amber Rudd in her place.

In the build up to the event the big story was about Theresa May’s refusal and on the evening itself almost every other leader attacked her for her failure to be part of it.

Being the major Party leader who did attend it is not surprising that Corbyn is reported to have polled well with a quarter of Tory voters who watched saying he was the best.

I don’t know the rights and wrongs of what Chris Curtis has been saying but it has to be seen in the context of the Tories doing their level best to underplay the event and try to ensure that it had as a little electoral impact as possible.

Mike Smithson