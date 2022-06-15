Is the Rwanda flight ban going to help the Tories or not?

I can’t decide which way the Rwanda flight ban is going to go in terms of how it impacts on public opinion – eight days before the crucial Wakefield and Devon by-elections. Two of the front pages use the word “farce” which rather sums things up

This dominates the papers this morning and the fact that it is a European institution that has intervened only adds to the confusion. The ECHR, of course, is not part of the EU and the UK is still a member even after Brexit.

For me a big question mark in political terms has been the huge cost of this move. It does sound like a serious amount of money and the fact that Rwanda is hardly a free democratic county only adds to the political problem.

Whatever in the short term this coverage is only good news for Johnson – at least the papers seem to have moved on from Partygate.

Mike Smithson