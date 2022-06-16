Half of CON voters say Johnson behaves unethically

Normally questions like the above about a leading politician produce a fairly sharpish split between those who support the party of the person being assessed and those who don’t.

That’s why this latest polling on Johnson by YouGov should be so worrying for those concerned about future election success for the party.

That 49% of CON voters hold the view that he generally behaves unethically is not good and will be noted by the growing number of Tories who are questioning the leadership.

Last week’s successful confidence vote appears to have reinforced Johnson’s view on how he should operate. More and more, it seems to me, that he believes he can get away with just about anything.

Mike Smithson