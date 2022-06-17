The LDs edging back up in the Devon by-election betting

We are now in the final phase of the Tiverton & Honiton by-election which makes place next Thursday. This was caused by the resignation of the incumbent MP after he had been observed viewing porn on his phone in the Commons Chamber.

On the face of it this looks like a sure-fire hold for the Tories which came in 45.4% above the third place LDs at GE2019. But right from the point the betting markets were opened Davey’s party has been viewed by punters as having a very strong chance of taking the seat as the chart shows.

I generally don’t get involved in odds-on bets but last night I did back the LDs. This followed the hustings with the top four candidates which you can view online. I thought Lib Dem Richard Foord looked credible and it was noticeable that he got the most applause from the audience.

The Tory, a former headmistress, came over well but my sense was that she was aware she has a very tough challenge ahead in retaining the seat.

Just like in Shropshire North last December the LDs have flooded the constituency with activists every day and they are clearly contacting far more voters than their opponents.

Mike Smithson