Interesting by-election stats from the Indy’s John Rentoul

Mischievous total votes in the two by-elections: @PeterKellner1 making a point about Lab and Lib Dem concentrating efforts pic.twitter.com/14TxsEwFyb — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) June 24, 2022

The big thing about the two by-elections is that LAB hardly tried in Tiverton & Honiton while the LDs did the same in Wakefield. So both opposition parties lost their deposits in the by-election that they didn’t win. The Tories, meanwhile, were in second place in both.

A question is whether the high level of tactical voting in these and other target seats for the LDs and LAB will carry over at the general election. My guess is that it will be harder to reach the scale we saw on Thursday because so much of the narrative will be about the national campaigns.

Mike Smithson