The polling on Roe v Wade looks bad for the Supreme Court

OPINION TODAY

Supreme Court goes against public opinion in rulings on abortion, guns … Voters may be a lot angrier about Roe’s repeal than the right assumes … Abortion Decision Roils Midterms … America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good … & more: https://t.co/F0SVU7rXu9 pic.twitter.com/5UR5XyVRaQ — Opinion Today (@OpinionToday) June 25, 2022

This’ll hurt the GOP in the Midterms

This week’s decision by SCOTUS to overturn Roe v Wade is set to dominate US politics for months and if not years. Overall as this US YouGov poll shows the split is 51% to 37% against what the court has done.

The danger for the GOP as we head into the November midterms is that this will be a big turnout driver for a segment of the electorate who generally have lower turnout rates than other groups – the young and women.

The fight over this is set to highlight some of the anti-democratic features of the US. Thus California’s 39.35m people have two Senate seats which is the same as Wyoming with a population of 585K.

Mike Smithson