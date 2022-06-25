The polling on Roe v Wade looks bad for the Supreme Court
This’ll hurt the GOP in the Midterms
This week’s decision by SCOTUS to overturn Roe v Wade is set to dominate US politics for months and if not years. Overall as this US YouGov poll shows the split is 51% to 37% against what the court has done.
The danger for the GOP as we head into the November midterms is that this will be a big turnout driver for a segment of the electorate who generally have lower turnout rates than other groups – the young and women.
The fight over this is set to highlight some of the anti-democratic features of the US. Thus California’s 39.35m people have two Senate seats which is the same as Wyoming with a population of 585K.