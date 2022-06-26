Why replacing Boris Johnson will not be enough

… Even among Conservative voters, 46% say the Government has the wrong leader, including 25% who say it has both the wrong leader and ideas https://t.co/FbkX5AKftG pic.twitter.com/0bGZDnW6Bf — YouGov (@YouGov) June 24, 2022

Whilst replacing Boris Johnson as Tory leader is likely to improve the Tory performance in the polls (unless they replace him with the ludicrous popinjay Jacob Rees-Mogg or the ghastly Priti Patel) however they if the party replaces him with someone more palatable to the country then that will not be enough to win the next election.

The new leader will also need some new policies, given the prevailing economic headwinds there may well be very little room for them on the economic front which means there’s wedge issues which worked so wonderfully in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton.

If this polling, particularly amongst Tory voters is replicated at the next general election then expect to see more Wakefields and Tiverton & Honiton. Whilst it might feel that this post is sponsored by Stating The Bleeding Obvious LLP it is something Tory MPs will need reminding about, replacing Boris Johnson will not be enough.

TSE