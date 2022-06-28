It looks like the Roe v Wade decision is helping the Democrats

The above polling table from Fivethirtyeight features the most recent generic voting intentions for the November midterm elections in the US and gives an initial indication of how the Supreme Court’s decision of Rowe v Wade is impacting on voters.

Quite simply before last week’s announcement, the Republicans had been enjoying a reasonable lead. The most recent polls now have the Democrats ahead.

This is early days and we need to see much more polling but the first Tuesday in November might not be as bad for Biden’s party after all.

The polling on the SCOTUS decision itself have been negative with women very much opposed to what is a huge change in their rights.

Mike Smithson