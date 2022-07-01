Tories drop to new low in Ipsos “fit to govern” tracker

Getting worse numbers even than when Corbyn led LAB

Of all the recent polling that has been published the above chart from Ipsos looks the most worrying for the Tories and not just the incumbent at number 10.

For much of the past 12 years the Tories have always had the edge on this measure – yet look at it now. From a 46% rating at the time of GE2019 that has now slumped to just 21%. Even Labour during the Corbyn years never dropped that low.

Of course this follows the dramatic change of opinion over Johnson following his approach to the lockdown regulations.

It is hard to see this change except with a new leader.

Mike Smithson