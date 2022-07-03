Keir and loathing in Durham

NW Durham Tory MP @RicHolden said: ‘The fact that court action has been mentioned is a sign of just how seriously both the police and witnesses are taking this.



‘It shows all bases are being rightly covered in case Keir Starmer, decided to challenge any potential fines in court’ — Anna Mikhailova (@AVMikhailova) July 2, 2022

If you’re betting on Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership ending in 2022 then this news will get you excited. I’m still of the belief that if Starmer resigns after receiving a FPN then the pressure on the Prime Minister to resign will become unassailable.

With the Prime Minister facing a pinch point with his appointment of Chris Pincher, despite all the warnings, the PM seems even more vulnerable despite winning the vote of confidence last month because of the Pincher scandal. Starmer’s most important and lasting achievement as Labour leader might be facilitating Boris Johnson’s exit.

Smarkets are offering 2.92 on 2023 or earlier on Starmer’s exit date, whereas the 4.2 on Starmer to be fined seems a much better proxy.

Over to you Durham Police.

TSE