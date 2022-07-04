Wallace might top ConHome’s list but he’s still a relative unknown

Latest CONhome “poll”

it is a measure of how precarious the prime minister’s position is seen to be that so much attention today is being paid the latest ConHome survey on possible leadership contenders.

At the top but only with 15.76% of the “votes” is DefSec Ben Wallace someone who was an almost total unknown a few months back. In the betting Wallace is currently in fourth for Next PM and third place for next CON leader.

If there was an early contest my guess is that he’d suffer simply because he is less well known than Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and even Tom Tugendhat.

I am far from convinced that there will be an early contest although I do think that Johnson might be taking a gamble sticking with bottom pincher Pincher.

Mike Smithson