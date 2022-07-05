Kaboom! Javid resigns once more, but is he first of many? Update – Sunak gone as well Kaboom! Javid resigns once more, but is he first of many? Update – Sunak gone as well 5/7/2022 TSE Comments 0 Comment I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care. It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022 The Pincher Movement against the Prime Minister begins. https://t.co/RAhUoVG0a7— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 5, 2022 Is Sajid Javid the first cabinet minister since the war to resign from the cabinet twice with the same PM?— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 5, 2022 SUNAK GONE AS WELL The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.My letter to the Prime Minister below. pic.twitter.com/vZ1APB1ik1— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 5, 2022 TSE