Bad news for people laying a 2022 general election?

**Nadhim Zahawi** is in the delegation of cabinet ministers about to tell the prime minister to go, I'm told— Henry Zeffman (@hzeffman) July 6, 2022 New: A group of cabinet ministers are about to tell the PM to resign in No10, including the chief whip, the BBC understands. Simon Hart is also one of them. He made it clear to No10 yesterday that it was "game over" but it shouldn't have to come by ministerial resignations.— Ione Wells (@ionewells) July 6, 2022 This fits with the speculation today that even if he loses a vote of confidence Johnson would stay in post and call an election. https://t.co/X5mtI5FuJ9— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) July 6, 2022 The Prorogation Crisis shows the Queen will do whatever her Prime Minister tells her to do.A 2022 general election could come before Boris Johnson's resignation, I suspect you'll need to prise the premiership from Boris Johnson cold, dead hands. https://t.co/0H0yDA5e58— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 6, 2022